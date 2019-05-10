Tata Steel shares tank over 6 pc ; m-cap falls by Rs 6,648 cr

Shares of plunged over 6 per cent Friday amid reports that the company's proposed deal with German might face regulatory hurdles in

" and expect that the planned joint venture of their European will not go ahead due to European Commission's continuing concerns," the German company said in a statement.

The scrip tumbled 6.10 per cent to close at Rs 487.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 7.55 per cent to Rs 479.75.

At the NSE, shares dropped 6.20 per cent to close at Rs 486.95.

The scrip was the worst hit among the front-line on both key indices.

Following the drop in the scrip, the market valuation of the company tumbled Rs 6,648.35 crore to Rs 55,839.65 crore on the BSE.

In terms of traded volume, 26.40 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

