Tata Tele Maha plans to raise funds of Rs 200 bn through debt instruments

Debt-ridden telecom firm Teleservices on Tuesday said it is planning to raise additional fund of Rs 200 billion through debt instruments.

"...a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is schedules to be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, to consider the proposal to raise additional funds up to an aggregate amount of Rs 200 billion," Teleservices (Maharashtra) said in a regulatory note.

The fund raising, if approved, will be done by issue of one or more types of the securities, instruments etc including redeemable preference shares to promoters on preferential basis, non-convertible debentures or inter coprorate deposit or loans from the promoters or other entities.

The parent firm of the company- Teleservices (TTSL) has dues of around Rs 100 billion pending to be paid to the telecom department.

TTSL in process of merging its mobile service business with and will need to clear dues before the DoT takes merger on record.