TCS bags $1.5-bn contract from US drug firm Walgreens Boots Alliance

-
ALSO READ
KKR may acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance in record $70-billion deal
TCS brand value grew nearly 6-fold since 2010 to $13.5 bn: Report
Sensex ends 416 pts lower, Nifty below 12,300 as global oil prices shoot up
Now, TCS moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Mistry as director
Market Ahead, January 17: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday said it has bagged a $1.5 billion (about Rs 10,650 crore) contract from pharma company Walgreens Boots Alliance, spread over a period of 10 years.
Under the contract, TCS will provide managed services including application maintenance and support, required infrastructure and security operations.
"Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its long-standing partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, to transform the latter's IT operating model. The contract is valued at over $1.5 billion over a ten-year period," TCS said in a BSE filing.
The expansion of WBA and TCS strategic partnership is based on WBA's review of its IT operating model and vendor landscape.
As a result, the WBA global IT team will focus on leading and supporting strategic technology projects that create customer value through the development of new digital products and services on its business platforms.
"The TCS strategic partnership will enhance our ability to rapidly address evolving business needs, support large-scale global technology solutions and promote investment in truly differentiating capabilities through a modernized platform," WBA Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer Francesco Tinto said in a statement.
The TCS approach will blend artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced software engineering to enhance operational resilience and boost productivity, the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU