Britannia to replace Hindustan Petroleum in Nifty 50 from March 29

will replace in the 50 index from March 29, said Monday.

Shares of dropped 1.54 per cent to Rs 227.40 on NSE. on the other hand gained 1.43 per cent to settle at Rs 3,056 on the bourse.

Six stocks, & Investment, Divi's Laboratories, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and will be included in the Next 50 index, the NSE said in a release.

Besides similar changes are made in Nifty500, 100, Nifty 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty 50 and Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty Financial Services among others, the release added.

In a separate release, the bourse said that it has decided to revise the methodology of sectoral and thematic indices.

According to the revised method, all sectoral indices except for Nifty Tata Group, the weightage of each stock in the indices will be calculated based on its free-float market capitalization such that no single stock shall be more than 34 per cent and weightage of top 3 stocks cumulatively will not be more than 63 per cent at the time of rebalancing, said NSE



For Nifty Tata Group, the weightage of each stock will be calculated such that no single stock will be more than 25 per cent and weightage of top 3 stocks cumulatively will not be more than 63 per cent at the time of rebalancing, bourse added.

