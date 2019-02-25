Ready to face probe in CLU case: Punjab min Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Bharat Ashu, who is at the centre of a controversy over his alleged role in a matter related to unlawful change of land use norms in Ludhiana, said Monday he was ready to face probe but ruled out any "arbitrary action" in the case.

The said the law will take its course when the opposition demanded Ashu's resignation as and civil supplies minister in the state assembly.

The assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the Change of Land Use (CLU) case with the main opposition twice walking out of the House on the issue.

As the Question Hour began on the last day of the budget session, legislators, led by of Opposition Cheema, raised the matter and sought Ashu's resignation.

After storming into the Well, they demanded that an audio clip purportedly connected with the case be played in the House.

Though the urged them to not disrupt the Question Hour, they refused to budge.

Ashu said he was ready to be investigated in the case.

"If I am found guilty, I am ready to face action," said the MLA.

He also said a can initiate a probe against him.

On Saturday, alleged that a in was granted CLU certificate in violation of norms.

It alleged that names of Ashu, another and three senior officers have cropped up in an inquiry report on the matter.

Later talking to media, an Akali Dal alleged that minister in connivance with had tried to implicate the minister in the case.

Akali leader had raised the issue during the Zero Hour.

He sought explanation from Sidhu as he was holding the respective department.

Amid uproar by opposition members in the House, the ruled out any "arbitrary action" against anyone in the case.

He made it clear that action cannot be initiated based on only and accused the opposition of "baying for Ashu's blood".

Singh said the local government department, headed by Sidhu, has already initiated an inquiry into the matter. He said the opposition was "trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill".

