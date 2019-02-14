Bengal poised to become attractive tourist destination : Min

is poised to emerge as the most attractive tourist destination for both domestic and international travellers, its said here Thursday.

The state has laid special focus on sustainable development of infrastructure through enhanced rail, road, air and water connectivity, he said at an event orgainsed by the (ICC).

"We are working hard to strengthen infrastructure and policies to boost ecotourism, religious, sports and health ... is poised to become the most attractive tourist destination as it is the most peaceful state with all necessary requirement," he said speaking at "Travel 2019".

The has 43 properties of its own and is planning to develop 100 more properties which would draw the attention of not only tourists but of private investors as well, he said.

It is also creating many other tourist destinations as well, he said and mentioned three projects being developed in the PPP mode at Gajoldoba in north Bengal, Jharkhali in the Sundarbans and in the western banks of Hoogly.

Referring to the government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure for more tourist footfalls, the cited the example of that has recorded the highest growth in air traffic in the country.

New airports are coming up at Balurghat, Coochbehar and Burnpur and the state has already provided 26 acres to the of (AAI). There are plans to provide 110 acres more for further expansion, he added.

The to the state department, Atri Bhattacharya said the government is working on digital marketing to make festivals observed in the state like Durga Puja more attractive for the tourists.

A mobile application named 'Hurray' has been launched through which tourism service providers can link and thereby help the government map the existing tour operators and service providers in the sector.

Atul Bhalla, of the ICC tourism committee, said there is need for enhanced digital presence and in the for tourism to prosper in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)