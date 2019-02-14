Bogey-free Chawrasia starts of well in Perth, placed tied fifth after Day 1

India's SSP Chawrasia turned in a bogey-free round after a long time as he carded four-under 68 to be placed tied fifth at the end of the first day of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 tournament here on Thursday.

Chawrasia, who has missed the cut in the last two events he played in and Dubai, started from the back nine and bogeyed twice in each of the halves at the

Chawrasia was the best Indian from among the six who have teed off this week at this unique event, which combines play with matchplay.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was tied 36th while Shiv Kapur, Khalin Joshi and S Chikkarangappa were all tied at 76th spot with scores of 73 each. Viraj Madappa trailed further with 74.

Kapur had seven birdies, but he also had four bogeys and two double bogeys in the round, where he parred only five of the 18 holes.

Chawrasia was three shots behind Philippines' Miguel Tabuena, who went on an amazing seven-hole birdie blitz to set the early pace along side Norway;s Kristoffer Reitan.

Chawrasia's last victory on the came in 2017 when he won

Chawrasia, a six-time winner, credited his putting, where he made a total of 28 putts to put himself into an encouraging position after day one.

"I'm happy to have returned with a bogey-free round today. I have been working on my putting for the last few months and it's finally paying off this week. So if I can continue to do the same, I'll have a good chance," he said.

Early leader Tabuena started his round with seven straight birdies and added another on the 18th hole to reach the turn in 28, which matched the Asian Tour's record for the lowest nine-hole score in relation to par.

Tabuena then got to nine-under-par after 10 holes with another birdie on the first hole to lead by five shots at that stage.

But he dropped two shots on holes five and nine before signing for a seven-under-par 65.

Reitan, who is playing in his rookie season on the European Tour, also had eight birdies and one bogey.

New Zealand's posted a 67 to share third place with England's Ricahrd McEvoy.

Tabuena is the to start with seven straight birdies on the Asian Tour, after Thailand's Danthai Boonma had achieved a similar feat at the Masters last year.

