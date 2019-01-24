Tea Board floats tenders for tea lounge at headquarters

The Board has invited tenders from private parties for opening a lounge on the first floor of its head office here.

It has also floated tenders for reopening the non-functioning lounge at Mumbai, a source of the board said.

"We are approaching private parties for setting up a tea centre at the Kolkata headquarters of We propose that tea lounges be opened with the view to popularise its consumption," he said.

The move comes at a time when private companies like and have already opened tea lounges in different parts of the country.

Asked about the outlook for the industry in 2019, the source said, "It is good".

The figures for 2018 are still being finalised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)