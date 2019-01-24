Arunachal will reconstruct old buildings built during UT days:

government will reconstruct and refurbish school, hospital and government office buildings in the state that were constructed during the union territory (UT) days, has said.

All old type buildings constructed during UT days that has outlived its usefulness would be reconstructed in a phase-wise manner across the state, Khandu informed during a review meeting at Daporijo in district on Wednesday.

Khandu said this while holding a meeting with the heads of the departments, government officers and officials to review the implementation of important flagships programmes of the state and the Centre, a CMO release said here on Thursday.

became a full-fledged state in 1987.

"However, challenging the task may be but the mission to phase out all such buildings will be completed," Khandu said.

The appealed to government officers to start taking corrective steps for better Arunachal saying that otherwise the state would not be able to come out from the rule of muscle power and money power.

"Todays youth are frustrated with the ways things are in the government and seeks to see change and desires the government to cleanse the system," Khandu said adding, the onus lay on people who are in the position today to bring change and to give back to the society.

Khandu said politicians are only policymakers but real ground level implementations of government programmes and policies has to be executed by government officers.

The said he is in constant touch with the public through social media, and WhatsApp and received information through them about the lack of sincerity on the part of government officers and their regular absentee from office.

He appealed to government officers to be sincere in their duty as their insincerity will affect the development of the state saying that times have changed and things are not like as it used to be earlier.

"We cannot sit idle as the has to submit its performance report every two months to the PMO," Khandu said adding, the PMO is constantly monitoring the performance of the state and sends back their remarks on area where the state is lagging for improvement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)