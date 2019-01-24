Motor Thursday announced a tie-up with and subscription player, as part of its next-generation mobility solutions strategy.

The value of this tie-up will be over Rs 250 crore in the first phase which will enable introduction of cars with " in partnership with Myles", the company said in a statement.

Announcing the tie-up, Motor said,"the partnership will enable customers to experience our upcoming SUV MG Hector on a subscription basis, book test drives of the car and through the platform."



The Hector, which will mark the kick-off of the company's journey will hit the market by the second quarter of 2019 and will be produced at its at Halol.

Chaba further said,"we plan to extend the subscription model for our second vehicle as well a pure electric vehicle (EV) that will be launched by the end of this year."



The partnership will also enable India to leverage the existing network of Myles across 21 cities in addition to its own network of 110 sales and service touchpoints, the company said.

Myles Founder & said as a mobility solutions provider, Myles has always focussed on simplifying the for customers.

"Our partnership with MG Motor will enable our customers to experience their first SUV; MG Hector and future through our platform," Sakshi added.

