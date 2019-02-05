Teacher thrashes boy for not paying attention during class

: A five-and-half-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by his at a private school at here Tuesday, police said.

The boy's father lodged a complaint that his son was "badly" beaten by the woman in the classroom reportedly for not paying attention during class, they said.

The boy, a UKG student, was beaten "badly" with cane and down with high temperature and pain, the complainant alleged and sought necessary action against the and also the school's principal, police said.

He alleged that there have been several instances of punishment on children in the school, many going unreported and parents are scared about their child's career and welfare.

Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the teacher, police added.

