Apple executive's death: HC grants 4 weeks to state govt to file reply on bail plea to accused

The High Court on Tuesday granted four weeks to the for filing its reply on a plea of accused Prashant Kumar, the who was booked for shooting dead here in September 2018.

It fixed the hearing of the matter after six weeks.

A bench of justice here passed the order on the application moved on behalf of Kumar.

Opposing the plea, (I) had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in

Meanwhile, on behalf of wife of the deceased, Pranshu Agrawal also appeared and sought time to file reply to the plea of Prashant.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)