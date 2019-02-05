Apple executive's death: HC grants 4 weeks to state govt to file reply on bail plea to accused

-
ALSO READ
HC reserves judgment in a PIL challenging renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj
Allahabad HC briefly arrests advocate for misusing another lawyer's roll number for appearance
Allahabad HC amends rules, bail pleas to be heard two days after notice
Provide periodical counselling to policemen: HC tells UP govt
SC orders status quo on Mosque in Allahabad HC complex
-
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted four weeks to the state government for filing its reply on a bail plea of accused Prashant Kumar, the policeman who was booked for shooting dead Apple executive Vivek Tiwari here in September 2018.
It fixed the hearing of the matter after six weeks.
A bench of justice Rekha Dixit here passed the order on the bail application moved on behalf of Kumar.
Opposing the plea, additional government advocate (I) Rajesh Kumar Singh had argued that it was a sensational case in which none other than a policeman shot dead a man who was going by his car in Gomtinagar, a posh area in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, on behalf of wife of the deceased, advocate Pranshu Agrawal also appeared and sought time to file reply to the bail plea of Prashant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU