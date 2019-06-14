JUST IN
TechM board proposes appointment of Shikha Sharma, Haigreve Khaitan as independent directors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT firm Tech Mahindra Friday said its board has proposed appointment of former Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma and Khaitan & Co Partner Haigreve Khaitan as independent directors.

"The Board of Directors has, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, proposed to the members of the company the appointment of Mr Haigreve Khaitan and Ms Shikha Sharma as Independent Directors on the Board of Directors of the company to hold office for a term of five consecutive years each commencing from August 1, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company would seek approval on the appointments at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company on July 31, 2019, it added.

Tech Mahindra also said that R Ravi Kulkarni and Anupam Puri, who are currently independent directors on the board, have opted not to be re-appointed following completion of their five-year term on July 31.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 19:40 IST

