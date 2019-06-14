Three killed in road accident in Odisha

Three persons were killed and an another was injured in a collision between a scooter and a motor-cycle near Chandipur in Odisha's Balaore district on Friday, police said.
The accident took place when two youths on a scooter proceeding from Balasore towards Chandipur had head-on collision with the bike moving from the opposite direction, a police official said.
One of the youths riding the scooter and both on the motor-cycle died, he said adding the fourth, who was pillion riding the scooter was seriously injured.
The injured was admitted to a hospital in Balasore town for treatment.
