Rao meets Fadnavis in Mumbai;invites him to Kaleswaram project

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and invited him to the inauguration of the Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21.
Rao, who travelled to Mumbai, met Fadnavis to invite him for the project inauguration, official sources here said.
He also met Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Fadnavis would be invited as chief guest at the event, a release from Rao's office said here Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would also be invited to the event, the CMO said earlier.
The Kaleswaram project across the Godavari river, which flows through Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims at meeting drinking water requirements of about 80 per cent of districts in the state,besides the farm sector and industries.
The foundation stone for the project was laid on May 2, 2016 by Rao.
