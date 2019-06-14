Chotrani, Agarwal in semifinals

Veer Chotrani and Abhishek Agarwal, both from hosts Maharashtra, sailed into the men's semifinals at the MSRA 76th Senior National Squash Championship here on Friday.
In the quarter finals, unseeded Chotrani continued his impressive run by ousting seeded Sandeep Jangra of Services 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5.
Third seed Agarwal struggled midway but recovered to get past Ranjit Singh, also of Services, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11 -9 to enter the last four.
In the women's quarter finals, third seed Tanvi Khanna of Delhi stopped host state player Sunita Patel's run closing out the match 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.
Results: Men (Quarter finals): Veer Chotrani (Mah) bt (9/16) Sandeep Jangra (Ser) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5; (3/4) Abhishek Agarwal (Mah) bt (5/8) Ranjit Singh (Ser) 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9.
Women (Quarter finals): (3/4) Tanvi Khanna (Del bt Sunita Patel (Mah) 11-4, 11-6, 11-6.
