Teenage boy found dead near his home in UP's Azamgarh district

The body of a 14-year-old boy, who had come home on a summer break, was recovered from an orchard near his home at a village here, police said Saturday.

Sudeep Singh Patel was studying in Prayagraj. He had come home for vacations and was missing since Friday evening, they said.

When he did not return home, his family started looking for him and found his body in an orchard near their home in Pahadpur village in Raunapur area, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, they said.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, police added.

