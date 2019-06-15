'Charlie's Angels' reboot will depict working women: Elizabeth Banks

says her upcoming directorial, the reboot of "Charlie's Angels", will explore the themes of women at work, which also includes movements like #MeToo and

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year old actor-director said she wants to show that women have more complex things going on in their lives than their relationships with other people.

"I went back to the original idea in 'Charlie's Angels', which was that women were in the workforce. And all of the things that I feel are happening in the women's movement right now, whether it be #MeToo, or I say this in a time of dire straits for women's rights in this country right now but I feel like all those things are happening because women are in the workforce in greater numbers than ever in human history," Banks said.

"I just wanted to make a movie about women at work, working together. I wanted to make a movie that was not about their boyfriends that they didn't see enough, or the cats they didn't feed, or the mother that they didn't call, because I don't worry about those things in my daily life," she added.

The said film will "update the idea" of having a franchise like "Charlie's Angels".

"Charlie's Angel" reboot, featuring Kristen Stewart, and in the lead, will release in November this year.

