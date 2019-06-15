US auto workers at VW plant reject bid to unionize

The United Auto Workers union has suffered a fresh defeat at a plant in Tennessee, with workers narrowly voting down a move to organize the factory for a second time.

The has never managed to fully organize a US plant owned by a foreign manufacturer and a win at the German carmaker's would have been a significant victory.

But the 1,700-strong workforce at the factory rejected the move by a margin of 833-776 in a ballot that concluded Friday.

The organising effort was attacked by state Republicans and hampered by an ongoing federal corruption probe, with a former soon to be sentenced after pleading guilty to misappropriating funds.

"Pending certification of the results by the Relations Board and a legal review of the election, will respect the decision of the majority," said the carmaker's

"We look forward to continuing our close cooperation with elected officials and business leaders in " organizing said the company had engineered a defeat in the vote through "fear and misinformation."



"Over a period of nine weeks -- an unprecedented length of time due to legal gamesmanship -- was able to break the will of enough workers to destroy their majority," she added.

A 2014 vote to organize the factory was defeated by a 53-47 percent margin after stiff opposition from local politicians, who warned that a victory would make it harder to attract new jobs to

A smaller ballot of 160 skilled workers at the plant passed by a wide margin the next year, but Volkswagen challenged the result.

Political interference and the current state of US laws contributed to Friday's defeat, UAW said.

"This is a system designed to benefit corporate lawyers, not protect worker rights," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)