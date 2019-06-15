Freida Pinto boards Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Freida is the latest star to join the cast of filmmaker Ron Howard's next directorial venture "Hillbilly Elegy".

The project, which hails from stable, is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by JD Vance.

Pinto, who most recently featured in "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle", joins Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and in the project.

According to Variety, and have also boarded the cast.

The film's story, described as a modern exploration of the American Dream, follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Howard, best known for films such as "A Beautiful Mind", "The Da Vinci Code" and "Rush", will direct the film from a script by

The will also produce the project alongside and Karen Lunder, while Vance and will executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)