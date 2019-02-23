Explosives haul in Dumka raids

A total 17 powerful (IED), 200 electronic detonators and a hand were recovered during a in district Saturday, a said.

Acting on a tip-off that the were hidden at Mahuagarhi Pahar under station, the forces of Sasastra (SSB) and district police launched raids and recovered the explosives, of Police Y S told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)