Explosives haul in Dumka raids

A total 17 powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 200 electronic detonators and a hand grenade were recovered during a search operation in Dumka district Saturday, a police officer said.
Acting on a tip-off that the explosives were hidden at Mahuagarhi Pahar under Gopikandar police station, the forces of Sasastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Dumka district police launched raids and recovered the explosives, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh told reporters.
