Afghanistan seal series against Ireland after amassing highest score in T20 Internationals

on Saturday took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against after amassing the highest total in T20 Internationals, 278 for 3, which led to an 84-run win in the second game here.

Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out off 62) and (73 off 48) set a new record for the opening-wicket partnership with a 236-run stand as surpassed Australia's 263 for 3 posted against at Pallekele in 2016.

In response, ended with 194 for 6 with (91 off 50) being with the top-scorer. Star spinner ended with four wickets, conceding 25 runs in four overs.

Hazratullah's unbeaten 162 was the highest score by an Asian batsman in T20 Internationals. It was also the second highest T20I score and the third fastest men's century.

After elected to bat, Hazratullah blasted as many as 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unconquered innings, while other opener Ghani scored seven fours and three sixes.

Afghanistan had won the first T20 by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The final game will be played on Sunday.

Both teams will also play five ODIs and one Test after the T20 series.

