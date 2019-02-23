JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

T'gana govt to provide Rs 10,000 financial aid to farmers on

Afghanistan seal series against Ireland after amassing highest score in T20 Internationals
Business Standard

TS Singh Deo appointed temporary incharge of Odisha Cong

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed TS Singh Deo as the temporary incharge of Odisha, a statement said Saturday.

However, Union minister Jitendra Singh will continue as the incharge of the state, which is going to the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously, it said.

Deo, considered the main architect of the Congress' victory in Chattisgarh, is also the health minister in the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 22:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements