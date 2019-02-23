TS Singh Deo appointed temporary incharge of Odisha Cong

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed TS Singh Deo as the temporary incharge of Odisha, a statement said Saturday.
However, Union minister Jitendra Singh will continue as the incharge of the state, which is going to the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls simultaneously, it said.
Deo, considered the main architect of the Congress' victory in Chattisgarh, is also the health minister in the Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet in the state.
