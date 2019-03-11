JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Over 3 lakh items of clothing donated, Guinness world record created in Udaipur

RBI board warned of noteban's short-term impact on economy; no material effect on black money
Business Standard

Teens found hanging inside hut in Jaisalmer

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Bodies of a teenage boy and a girl were found hanging from the ceiling of a hut in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, days after they went missing, police said.

Chatura Ram (19) and Sanjana (16), residents of Odhania and Asarlai villages respectively, went missing two days ago and their parents had lodged a complaint, they said.

The bodies were found in a hut in Mahesho Ki Dhani area of Jaisalmer. It seems to be a case of a love affair, Lathi police station in-charge Nema Ram said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and a case has been registered under section 174 (suspicious death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements