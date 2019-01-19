Tejashwi charges Modi,Shah with hatching conspiracy against

RJD Saturday alleged that BJP as part of conspiracy has set CBI and ED against his father Prasad and his family for not joining hands with them in their efforts to divide the country on communal lines.

Addressing opposition parties rally here organised by minister Mamata Banerjee, Yadav came down heavily on and called him "manufacturer, and distributor of lies."



He lauded Banerjee for bringing leaders of various parties on one platform and urged all the leaders to keep standing together to oust the BJP government from power.

Yadav said Banerjee always stood with his father ( Prasad) in times of "dukh-sukh" (sorrow and happiness) and appealed to people of residing in to provide her strength in her political fight keeping this in mind.

"Modi ji is manufacturer, and distributor of lies...he speaks one lie and give 10 more with it as gift," the RJD heir apparent said making a scathing attack at the PM.

"If you join hands with them ( and Amit Shah) than you will be regarded as 'Raja Harishchandra' (legendry who stands for truth). Or else they will set CBI and ED, with whom they have entered into alliance, against such person. My father and my family have been victim of this conspiracy," the RJD who himself is facing probe in hotels-for-land scam said.

Yadav, the younger son of Prasad and who is of opposition in Assembly, referred to Rahul Gandhi's "chaukidar chor hai" jibe and said "chaukidar shall always remember that janata are 'thenedar' ( in-charge of a police station) and will punish chaukidar for wrongdoing."



On NDA taking swipe at the opposition by asking who is the leader among them, the said "our beauty lies in the fact that there is unity in diversity."Yadav said that country does not not need sword to fight the communal force rather there is a need of needle. "If we stich a torn cloth with needle using string of different colours it would become more attractive," he added.

