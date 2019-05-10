JUST IN
Telangana CM offers prayers at Rameswaram temple

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram(TN) 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy temple here.

Rao, who arrived at the temple in this holy town along with his family members this morning, was received by the Joint Commissioner Kalyani.

The Telangana Rashtra Smiti (TRS) chief went around the temple after offering prayers to the main deity. He appreciated the temple architecture and praised the authorities for maintaining the premises well.

The Telangana Chief Minister, however, refused to talk to reporters.

He had yesterday visited the memorial of former President A P J Abdul Kalam here.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:10 IST

