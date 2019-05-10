'It: Chapter Two' to release in India on September 6

The sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster "It" is set to release in on September 6.

Titled "It: Chapter Two", the film has been directed by and features an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and

The first film, also directed by Muschietti, followed the first half of Stephen King's eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown (Skarsgard) and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

The sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown after 27 years as adults and face Pennywise once again.

has adapted King's novel for the film. Barbara Muschietti, and are the producers on the project.

producers are Marty Ewing, and are the producers.

"It: Chapter Two" will be released in in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

