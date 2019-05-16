JUST IN
Business Standard

Telangana CM to visit Ramagundam, Kaleshwaram May 18-19

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be visiting Ramagundam and Kaleshwaram in the next two days.

He would visit Ramagundam May 18 and go to Kaleshwaram the following day to inspect the Kaleshwaram irrigation project work at Medigadda and Kannepally, an official press release said here.

During his visit, he wouldvisit the 1600 MW NTPC power plant under construction at Ramagundam.

He would also hold a review meeting with NTPC and TSGENCO officials there, the release said.

The chief minister Thursday held a review meeting on supply of power for lifting of water from Kaleshwaram project, at Pragathi Bhavan.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 21:31 IST

