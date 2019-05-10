Telangana education department cautious over class X results

In the backdrop of the intermediate examination results triggering a major row, the school department in Telangana is taking various precautions to ensure announcement of SSC exam results is a smooth affair.

The results of SSC (secondary school certificate) public examinations held in March this year would be released on May 13, an press release here said Friday.

The department is taking precautions, including thorough check of the results and counselling for students and parents, a senior told

For example, if a student scores a zero, then it is thoroughly checked, he said.

In another measure, pre-results and post-results counselling has been introduced, he said.

The pre-result counselling, already completed in 70-80 per cent of government schools, focuses on informing the students and parents about various alternatives like supplementary examination in the event of poor performance, he said.

Earlier, the results used to be announced hall ticket-wise, but now the results would be released school-wise also.

The concerned can see who'd passed and who'd failed and he can contact the students and parents for post-result counselling.

A mobile app would be made available to the students for posting their grievances, if any, the added.

It may recalled that the alleged bungling in declaration of intermediate exam results on April 18 had led to protests by students, parents, students organisations and political parties.

Some students and their parents had claimed even the meritorious pupils had got poor marks.

Errors, including in bungling of OMR sheets by examiners and not displaying practical marks have come to the fore after the announcement of the intermediate results.

