Former MLA rejoins BJP in J-K

A former legislator, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections on the ticket, Saturday rejoined the BJP in district of and Kashmir.

Former MLA from Basholi Jagdish rejoined the BJP at a function in the presence of

Sapolia had won the 2008 assembly elections from the Basholi constituency of district as a BJP candidate, He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly polls on the ticket.

Welcoming him back to the party fold, Singh said the people in the state, like in other parts of the country, are joining the BJP to be part of Narendra Modi's developmental vision for the country.

Several panches and sarpanches also joined the BJP, he said.

