Former MLA rejoins BJP in J-K

A former legislator, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections on the Congress ticket, Saturday rejoined the BJP in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Former MLA from Basholi Jagdish Raj Sapolia rejoined the BJP at a function in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh.
Sapolia had won the 2008 assembly elections from the Basholi constituency of Kathua district as a BJP candidate, but left the party. He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly polls on the congress ticket.
Welcoming him back to the party fold, Singh said the people in the state, like in other parts of the country, are joining the BJP to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental vision for the country.
Several panches and sarpanches also joined the BJP, he said.
