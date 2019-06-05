Temperature rises in Western Odisha again, Jharsuguda crosses

-
After a brief respite, heat wave conditions intensified in Odisha, particularly the western region, with the mercury soaring above 40 degree Celsius in at least 11 places on Wednesday.
Jharsuguda became the hottest place in the state recording 45.2 degree Celsius, up from 40 degree Celsius measured on Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre here said.
Closely following Jharsuguda was Sambalpur, also in west Odisha, where the temperature jumped to 43.2 degree Celsius as against 40.1 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday.
The temperature in Hirakud touched 42.9 degree Celsius, while it was 42.2 degree Celsiusin Titlagarh, 42.1 degree Celsius in Angul, 41.2 degree Celsius in Sonepur, 41 degree Celsius in Sundargarh, 40.6 degree Celsius in Malkangiri and 40 degree Celsius in Bhawanipatna, Bolangir and Publbani, it said.
The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 37.2 degree Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 91 per cent, while the temperature in neighbouring Cuttack stood at 36.5 degree Celsius, the MeT centre said.
Many parts of Odisha had experienced respite from the sweltering heat for two days on Monday and Tuesday with slide in temperature after rains in several areas.
