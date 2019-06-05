Two labourers die after getting buried under mud

Two labourers died after getting buried under mud in Madhya Pradesh's district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am near Rumali village under station limits.

Police station in-charge said the labourers were digging up mud and loading it in a tractor- trolley.

Suddenly the ground caved and (37) and Kuldeep Thakre (16) were buried under mud, he said.

Some other labourers were also injured. They were admitted to and were said to be out of danger, he said.

A case of negligence was registered against the of the tractor-trolley who had hired the labourers for digging up and loading mud, Babaria said.

