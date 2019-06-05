JUST IN
Two labourers die after getting buried under mud

Press Trust of India  |  Seoni (MP) 

Two labourers died after getting buried under mud in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am near Rumali village under Ugli police station limits.

Police station in-charge Hemant Babaria said the labourers were digging up mud and loading it in a tractor- trolley.

Suddenly the ground caved and Suresh Rane (37) and Kuldeep Thakre (16) were buried under mud, he said.

Some other labourers were also injured. They were admitted to Keolari hospital and were said to be out of danger, he said.

A case of negligence was registered against the driver of the tractor-trolley who had hired the labourers for digging up and loading mud, Babaria said.

Wed, June 05 2019. 19:25 IST

