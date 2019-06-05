Eid celebrated in national capital with much fervour

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the national capital with a fervour as people offered prayers at mosques and thronged markets.

After a month of fasting, people dressed in traditional finery and celebrated the festival which symbolises peace and brotherhood.

Huge crowds offered namaz at mosques and idgahs, including and Ferozshah Kotla. People shopped and tried different delicacies in Jama Masjid, Ballimaran and Matia Mahal areas.

offered namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate here.

"Today offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif, Kashmiri Gate in New on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for peace, prosperity, safety and harmony in the country. #EidUlFitr," Naqvi tweeted.

Later, a number of BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal visited Naqvi's residence.

Sohail Mahmood, who was also the Pakistan's High to prior to his elevation, offered prayers at the historic here.

Meanwhile, a "rashly driven" car allegedly rammed into a crowd near a in Shahdara in east when devotees were leaving after prayers.

"No casualty has been reported. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the driver," Deputy of said.

According to a senior police officer, the white City car hit several devotees who were coming out of the in Khureji area after performing namaz.

After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk but the the crowd was dispersed swiftly and the situation brought under control, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)