Tendulkar, Laxman depose before BCCI Ethics Officer; next hearing on May 20

Tendulkar and VVS on Tuesday made lengthy depositions before Justice (Retd) D K Jain on their alleged Conflict of Interest case.

The complainant also deposed separately and it is learnt that Jain, who is also the BCCI Ombudsman, has asked them to give written submission of their depositions.

Tendulkar and both deposed for more than three hours and there will be one more hearing in all likelihood on May 20.

Both Tendulkar and are members of Advisory Committee (CAC) and are also associated with IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (as Icon) and (Mentor).

Tendulkar has categorically rejected any case of Conflict as he does voluntary work with the Mumbai Indians. Laxman on his part has also denied having any Conflict but has offered to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.

The BCCI in its written submission earlier had pointed out that both Tendulkar and Laxman's case fall under "tractable category" and could be resolved with full disclosure and they can perform their dual roles without any hassles.

