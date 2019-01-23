Teranet signs agreement to open Centre of Development in

: Teranet, a leading provider of registry and for the Canadian and markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IT, to set up a at here.

The 10,000-square-foot, 100-person capacity Centre of Development is expected to be operational in April this year, a press release said.

The MoU was signed between Deepak Gupta, Senior Director, Teranet and Hrishikesh Nair, Technopark, in presence of M Sivasankar IAS,

"We are extremely impressed by the highly qualified talent pool and the employee work-life balance that provides.

These were key factors in our decision to set up our development center in Technopark," said Senior Director,

"At Teranet, we believe that this agreement is the start of a long-term relationship with that will grow over time and further strengthen ties between and Kerala."



said was focusing on bringing companies in emerging technologies and fintech is one of the upcoming area that is already seeing a lot of traction.

Teranet's CMS division (Collateral Management Solutions) is a leading fintech company in

We have already witnessed MNCs like Nissan, etc setting up operations in the state last year, which clearly gives a positive indication of the interest in this region amongst the global IT companies, he said.

Teranet is Canada's in the delivery and transformation of with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries.

In 2018 Teranet acquired D+H Collateral Management Solutions extending its personal property registries business.

Teranet also markets insightful property and data solutions, as well as practice management automation to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets.

Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, and The Property Registry for the Province of

is 100 per cent owned by Infrastructure, the of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

is one of Canada's largest pension funds, with net assets of more than C$95 billion.

