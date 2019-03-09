Terror financing: NIA summons Mirwaiz, Geelani's son for questioning in Delhi

The NIA has summoned moderate Hurriyat Conference Umar Farooq and the son of pro-Pakistani separatist for questioning in in a terror financing case, officials said on Saturday.

According to a notice served on them, the and have been asked to appear at the (NIA) headquarters in New on Monday, the agency officials said.

The NIA had on February 26 carried out searches at premises of separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, in connection with the case related to financing of terrorist and separatist groups in

The NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, searched residences of some of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, and Ashraf Sehrai, the of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

The houses of Jammu Liberation Front (JKLF) Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, and were also raided.

Barring the and Sehrai, all other leaders were jailed for some time.

The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz -- and -- and his close aides last year. Both Manzoor and Shafat are retired senior government officers.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.

The case names Hafeez Saeed, Pakistan-based of (JuD), the front for banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference factions led by Geelani and the Mirwaiz, Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

