Terrorist incident down by 70 per cent in hinterland, 86 per cent in JK

Terror incidents in the hinterland have reduced by 70 per cent and in Jammu and Kashmir by 86 per cent in the last decade as compared to previous decade, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy also said the number of terrorist incidents has substantially reduced between April 1, 2009 and June 30, 2019 as compared to the previous decade.

"The number of terrorist incidents in the hinterland during the last decade as compared to the previous decade has reduced by 70 per cent from 71 to 21 and the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced by 86 per cent i.e. 23,290 to 3,187," he said, replying to a written question.

Further, the minister said, as compared to the corresponding period of 2018, the first half of this year has witnessed a reduction of 28 per cent in terrorists initiated incidents and an increase of 59 per cent in actions initiated by the security forces against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)