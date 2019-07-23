LS passes resolution to set up jt committee on offices of

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a resolution to set up a joint committee on offices of profit which will have members from both the Houses.

The main function of the committee is to recommend what constitutes an 'office of profit'. Holding an office of profit may lead to disqualification of a member of Parliament.

A legislator is disqualified for holding an office of profit under the government as he or she might be susceptible to government influence, and may not discharge the constitutional mandate fairly, explains legislative think tank PRS India.

The joint committee on offices of profit is constituted for the duration of the Lok Sabha and consists of 15 members -- ten from Lok Sabha and five from Rajya Sabha.

The motion was moved by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and passed by a voice vote.

Lok Sabha passed another motion to elect two members to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The motion was moved by Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey.

As per AIIMS Act, two MPs from the lower house serve as members of the institute.

