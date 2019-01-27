Thai pop idol condemned for Nazi swastika T-shirt

A member of Thailand's most popular all- band has apologised for wearing a shirt with a Nazi flag featuring a swastika, after her TV appearance drew "shock and dismay" from the Saturday.

Images of Hitler, swastikas and other Nazi regalia are fairly commonplace on T-shirts and memorabilia in Thailand, a phenomenon blamed on a lack of awareness about world history.

The latest faux pas was committed by Pichayapa "Namsai" Natha, one of the singers of BNK48, when she wore the red-and-black top complete with during the group's televised rehearsal on Friday.

The of mission of the in took to to express "shock and dismay" at the outfit, noting that Sunday is International Holocaust

"Presenting Nazi by the band's hurt the feelings of millions around the world, whose relatives were murdered by the Nazis," said

The 19-year-old was expected to meet with the of later on Sunday, Shapira told AFP.

Georg Schmidt, Germany's to Thailand, echoed Shapira's dismay and also extended an invitation to the group.

"We invite members of #BNK8 to discuss the terror of the Nazi Dictatorship with us," he tweeted Sunday.

On Saturday night, Namsai apologised onstage during a concert.

"I want this to be an example for everyone, please forgive me," she said, bursting into tears.

In an extended apology posted on her official page, Namsai later wrote: "Please give me advice so that I can grow up to be a good adult in the future".

"I cannot fix the mistake but I promise I will not let it happen again," she wrote in Thai.

Fans of BNK48, a domestic offshoot of Japanese group AKB48, came to Namsai's defence.

"I'm over 40 and I don't know anything about this topic. When I saw the shirt, I didn't think it would be a problem," said fan

Others blamed Thailand's education system, which does not focus much on world history.

"What do you expect? When we were in school, they teach only about and wars," Samruay Kraspra said.

has gotten in trouble in the past for its flippant use of and Nazi-related imagery.

In 2013, Bangkok's prestigious was forced to apologise after its students created a mural depicting during graduation celebrations.

A Catholic school was also left red-faced in 2011 after students dressed up in Nazi uniform for a sports day parade.

