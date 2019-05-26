Former to Thailand's revered royals Tinsulanonda died early Sunday aged 98, a senior parliamentarian said, ending a decades-long career of unrivalled influence over Thai

"passed away this morning around 9 o'clock", told on the third day of Thailand's new parliament. "I would like to ask everyone to stand for a moment in memorial."



Hailed as a stabilising force by allies but loathed by critics as a conservative underminer of democracy in the kingdom, was a top to the late beloved and helped cement the unshakeable bond between the monarchy and the military.

As his influence endured through a tense succession period after Bhumibol died in 2016 and Prem was briefly appointed regent before Bhumibol's son ascended the throne.

Prem presided over the king's surprise wedding to days before his coronation earlier this month.

With assistants helping him stand, he took part in a key sacred water ritual on alongside 2014 and junta Prayut-Chan-O. The participation highlighted his legacy of cementing the army's self-designated role as protector of the royals.

The general helped establish the all-powerful "monarchised military" seen in today, according to Paul Chambers, at in "Prem proved time and again that his savvy acumen could prevent or facilitate coups that helped the palace," Chambers told AFP.

Born in southern province in 1920, 12 years before Thailand's absolute monarchy was abolished, Prem experienced most of modern Thai history. He graduated from the country's top military academy in 1941, showcasing his talent on the frontline by fighting the French in and later the British in Burma.

He was a key figure in the kingdom's battle against communists in its northern provinces and was rewarded with the top job of in 1978.

But the only held the position for two years before seizing power in what was widely viewed as a silent coup.

His 1980-1988 rule as brought a rare period of political and economic stability to thanks to his patronage of military officers but most importantly through the trust he forged with Bhumibol.

The bachelor general cultivated loyalty in the military despite two counter-coup attempts.

He helped instigate three coups including the one in 2014, according to Chambers, while indirectly assisting in the ouster of four other governments. Prem was credited by some for opening up some space for democratic when he eventually stepped down for an elected to take office.

But when he was soon after appointed member and later of the super-elite Privy Council, an inner circle of advisers to the king, Prem became a figure of revulsion in Thailand's pro-democracy camp.

Anger over his influence boiled over after the 2006 coup that ousted former when his supporters accused Prem of masterminding the putsch.

In a symbolic meeting several months after the May 2014 putsch, Thailand's junta visited Prem at his home in a widely photographed trip. Prem leaves Thailand amid ongoing political tensions a junta-backed party fronted by closes in on the premiership after March elections widely seen as tilted in military's favour.

