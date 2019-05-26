Thai media report death of ex-PM Prem Tinsulanonda

Tinsulanonda (tee-NAH'-soo-lah-nohn), one of Thailand's most influential political figures over four decades who served as army commander, and adviser to the royal palace, has died at age 98.

Thai media reported he died Sunday morning in a Bangkok hospital, and an official announcement is expected.

was best noted for his devotion to the monarchy, especially the late Bhumibol Adulyadej, who appointed him of his in 1998. His close relationship with Bhumibol helped cement the military's ties with the palace, ensuring they were the country's two most powerful institutions.

served as from 1980 to 1988.

Critics questioned his devotion to democracy, and accused him of encouraging the 2006 coup that ousted elected

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)