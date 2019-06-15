Inclement weather hampers operation to retrieve bodies of IAF aircraft crash victims

Inclement weather on Saturday hampered rescue efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of 13 air-warriors who were on board the aircraft that crashed in the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, an IAF said.

Shillong-based IAF said the rescue operation, which commenced early Saturday morning, could not progress further due to inclement weather at the

Cheetah and ALH helicopters are on standby and are waiting to commence operations once the weather improves.

At present there are low clouds accompanied with rain in the area, the said in a statement.

The IAF is making all efforts to retrieve the mortal remains of the deceased air-warriors.

IAF personnel are in constant contact with the families of these air-warriors and they are being updated regularly about the ongoing rescue operations. They are also being explained the challenges being faced by the rescue team, he added.

The rescue team on Friday recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the Russian-origin aircraft.

The aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Mechuka advanced landing ground in district in Arunachal Pradesh, near the border with China, on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and districts, after eight days of a involving a fleet of aircraft and choppers as well as ground forces.

A 15-member team of rescuers were sent to look for survivors in the on Wednesday and eight of them reached the place on Thursday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)