K'taka CM seeks Centre's early nod for Mekedatu project on Cauvery river

Chief H D Kumaraswamy Saturday met and sought early nod for the proposed Rs 5,912-crore reservoir in on the

Kumaraswamy, also asked the Centre to notify orders issued by both the tribunals on usage of its share of water from Mahadayi and Krishna rivers.

"In the meeting, the has assured that a gazette notification on Mahadayi and water will be issued after discussion with state governments concerned," an official statement said.

The Water Disputes Tribunal-II has allocated 166 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water to the state for irrigation and other purpose, while the Water Disputes Tribunal has allocated 13.2 TMC of water to

Kumaraswamy said the state has not been able to use the allocated Krishna water in the absence of a gazette notification.

He said the state has not been able to take up a project to build a canal across Kalasa and Banduri, two tributaries of the Mahadayi river, to divert 7.56 TMC of water to the Malaprabha river in order to improve drinking water supply to Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts.

Talking about project, the chief minister said that there was no need to seek consent from for the proposed project.

The has already submitted a detailed project report (DPR) on project to the Central Water Commission, which aims to reduce the spillage of surplus water to sea and help meet drinking water needs of Bengaluru, which is located 110 km from Mekedatu in Kanakpura taluk, Ramanagara district, he added.

