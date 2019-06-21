'Tharoor's pic during AIPC event is being used for fake news'

-
A functionary of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) said here Friday that a picture of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, being circulated on social media with a claim that he is seen with "wives of Pakistani cricketers", had been clicked in Indore.
The women in the picture were entrepreneurs from the city, said Ajay Bagadiya, chief of Madhya Pradesh unit of AIPC, a wing of the Congress,.
Some social media users had circulated the picture claiming that the women seen with Tharoor were wives of Pakistani cricketers and the occasion was the India-Pakistan World Cup match of June 16.
Bagadiya said the picture was taken in Indore on February 18, 2018.
Tharoor, as AIPC chairman, has attended an event of the organization, and later he participated in a program attended by women entrepreneurs from the city, he said.
"Social media users should not spread fake news using an AIPC event's picture," he said.
Tharoor himself had shared the picture on Twitter. "With the women of Indore's entrepreneurs' organization after a three-hour interaction tonight," he had added.
