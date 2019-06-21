'Tharoor's pic during AIPC event is being used for fake news'

A functionary of the All Professionals (AIPC) said here Friday that a picture of senior Tharoor, being circulated on with a claim that he is seen with "wives of Pakistani cricketers", had been clicked in

The women in the picture were entrepreneurs from the city, said Ajay Bagadiya, of unit of AIPC, a wing of the Congress,.

Some social had circulated the picture claiming that the women seen with were wives of Pakistani cricketers and the occasion was the India-Pakistan match of June 16.

Bagadiya said the picture was taken in on February 18, 2018.

Tharoor, as AIPC chairman, has attended an event of the organization, and later he participated in a program attended by women entrepreneurs from the city, he said.

"Social should not spread fake using an AIPC event's picture," he said.

himself had shared the picture on "With the women of Indore's entrepreneurs' organization after a three-hour interaction tonight," he had added.

