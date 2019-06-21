A man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding car ran over them early Friday when they were sleeping on the roadside in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as (23). The injured were identified as Sahib (23), Sheikh (48) and Naushad (23), they said.

"An information regarding the incident was received at 3.33 am on Friday. The victims were immediately rushed to AIIMS where was declared brought dead," of said.

Following preliminary investigation, the accused, (36), was arrested and it was found that he was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place, the DCP said.

A case has been registered at station under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, he said.

Dutt, a resident of Pankha Road in Janakpuri, is a for Zone, University of Brimingham,

