JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Perpule Launches UltraPOS, an Omni-channel Retail Solution, With Marquee Customers
Business Standard

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours.

EXPECTED STORIES

*Day 3 report of Irani Cup match between Vidarbha and Rest of India in Nagpur.

*Report of Senior National Badminton Championships in Guwahati.

*Day 2 report of India A vs England Lions in the first unofficial Test in Mysuru.

*ISL match report between FC Goa and ATK in Margao.

*I-League match East Bengal and Shillong Lajong in Kolkata.

*Pro Volleyball League report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements