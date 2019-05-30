'The Godfather' actor Carmine Caridi dies at 85

Caridi, who is best remembered for playing Rosato in "The Godfather: Part II," has passed away. He was 85.

His representatives told Variety the died on Tuesday after being in a coma at hospital here.

"From broadway, to film and television, spent over six decades entertaining audiences, and nothing made him happier. His talent, wit, warmth, and charm will be missed. Carmine passed peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, yesterday afternoon at Cedars Hospital," they said in a statement.

Caridi's character in "The Godfather: Part II" played a key role in the territorial feud with (Michael V Gazzo).

The veteran also appeared in the final part of "The Godfather" trilogy in a different role - Albert Volpe, an investor in Michael Corleone's casinos who is killed in an attack at a hotel in

said in his 1994 memoir "The Kid Stays in the Picture" that Caridi was Francis Ford Coppola's first choice for the role of Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather". However, Evans he said in the book that he overruled Coppola because he thought Caridi was too tall for the role, which instead went to

Besides "The Godfather" series, he also starred in TV shows including Phyllis, Starsky and Hutch, Taxi, as and Fame as

Interestingly, in 2004, Caridi became the first person to be expelled from the (AMPAS).

He was booted out for passing on screeners of movies vying for attention. He along with were sued by and Time Warner on civil charges of copyright infringement. Caridi was cleared of wrongdoing.

