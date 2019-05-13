The Seventh HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award in APAC Opens for Submissions

/ -- HIMSS Pacific and are proud to announce the call for submissions for the 7th Annual Pacific (APAC) HIMSS- Digital Award 2019.

"The 7th annual HIMSS- APAC award is a really significant initiative that was first incepted in back in 2013 and today it is a global icon that spans across other regions including Europe, and Elsevier has been our long standing key partner in recognizing the best achievements and innovations in the region, and we look forward to uncovering more of such this year and celebrating them during this year's HIMSS AsiaPac19 in Bangkok, Thailand," said Simon Lin, Vice President APAC, HIMSS.

Since 2013, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Award has attracted 218 submissions from 120 organizations across 30 countries, impacting over 41 million patients worldwide.

The two categories for submission are:



Outstanding ICT Achievement focuses on harnessing information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety



Outstanding ICT Innovation focuses on creatively leveraging existing technology or developing to enhance ICT adoption, patient care and outcomesThis year's Award program will build on last year's success, where 22 submissions were received from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, and

"Innovative solutions across APAC have increased over the past six years. This award provides a global platform where we can exchange ideas and best practices and continuously improve the quality of healthcare," said Dr. Tim Hawkins, Managing Director, Clinical Solutions, EMEALAAP, Elsevier.

Judges for this year's Award are experts from the across Australia, China, Singapore, and the U.S. Please visit the website to see the complete list of judges here.

Submit your case study here. Deadline for submissions is Friday, July 17, 2019.

Winners will be recognized on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the HIMSS-Elsevier Award Dinner Reception held during HIMSS AsiaPac19, in Bangkok,

