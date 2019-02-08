There's been talk: Michael Douglas on 'Ant-Man 3'

Veteran Hollywood star has confirmed ''there has been talk'' about the possibility of making ' 3'.

The actor, however, said nothing is "formal" as of now.

''There's been talk (about another 'Ant-Man') ... there's been nothing formal right now that I know of. They always kind of spring it on me. The first time you hear about it, it's already in its third rewrite," Douglas told

Douglas reprised his role for last year's superhero " and the Wasp" - which saw and Evangeline Lilly play the respective titular characters.

The 74-year-old also dodged the question on his appearance in "Avengers: End Game", which releases in April.

''You know I can't say a word about that. They have one of those machines that, as soon as you say the word 'Avengers,' a blowgun comes to the side of my neck," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)