There should be no politics on Pulwama, Balakot : Nitish

In a veiled criticism of the Congress-led opposition, Kumar Wednesday asserted that there should be no politics on the Pulwama terror attack and the air strikes on a Jaish camp in that followed.

Kumar, whose JD(U) is an NDA ally, also underscored that there should be due acknowledgement of the patriotic upsurge that has followed the recent events in and of the fact that the respect for the armed forces has increased further.

Such things should not be spoken. There should be no politics on this issue which concerns national unity and integrity. The popular sentiment must be respected, the told reporters here.

The the (United) was responding to queries about a number of opposition leaders, notably veterans and Kapil Sibal, raising doubts on the air strike.

The opposition leaders have been citing international which claim that the IAF operation in had caused no casualties, contrary to claims by some leaders that hundreds of militants were killed.

It should be understood that the respect for the armed forces has further increased in the wake of the recent operations. The popular sentiment is also appreciative of the governments handling of the crisis. This should be kept in mind, the JD(U) said.

Kumar had expressed his anger over the killing of 40 CRPF jawans in the Pulwama attack on February 14.

Two of the deceased-- and Ratan Kumar Thakur--hailed from

Kumar on Saturday last had called on the bereaved family members of Sinha, a CRPF Head Constable, in Masaurhi block of rural Patna, where he garlanded his portrait.

